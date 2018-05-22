CAR Re-Lists Two Travel Agent Licences

On Monday 21st May the Commission for Aviation Regulation (CAR) re-listed two travel agent licences that had previously been listed as expired on 30th April 2018.

Four agencies originally listed as having expired licences were DB Tours (0703), Green Life Tours (0756), Neenan Travel (0203), and Virgin Holidays (0743). However, Neenan Travel was reinstated on the licence list on Wednesday 9th May and DB Tours and Virgin Holidays was reinstated on Monday 21st May.

As at 12.00 noon on Tuesday 22nd May, the Green Life Tours licence was still listed as having expired on 30th April 2018.