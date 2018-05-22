News

CAR Re-Lists Two Travel Agent Licences

CAR Re-Lists Two Travel Agent Licences

On Monday 21st May the Commission for Aviation Regulation (CAR) re-listed two travel agent licences that had previously been listed as expired on 30th April 2018.

Four agencies originally listed as having expired licences were DB Tours (0703), Green Life Tours (0756), Neenan Travel (0203), and Virgin Holidays (0743). However, Neenan Travel was reinstated on the licence list on Wednesday 9th May and DB Tours and Virgin Holidays was reinstated on Monday 21st May.

As at 12.00 noon on Tuesday 22nd May, the Green Life Tours licence was still listed as having expired on 30th April 2018.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 50 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 40 years.

Related Items

More in News

British Airways Launches New Dublin to Manchester Service

Michael FloodMay 22, 2018
Read More

Africa’s Busiest Passenger Air Routes Revealed by Routes

Michael FloodMay 22, 2018
Read More

New Artisan Coffee Outlet Opens at Cork Airport

Neil SteedmanMay 22, 2018
Read More

Eurostar is First Rail Operator on Travelport Rich Content and Branding

Michael FloodMay 22, 2018
Read More

Irish Ferries Unveils Legoland Family Deal

Neil SteedmanMay 22, 2018
Read More

Andalucia Entertains Trade at Trinity College Dublin

Ian BloomfieldMay 22, 2018
Read More

Travelport Hosts the Trade for Golf and Spa

Ian BloomfieldMay 22, 2018
Read More

Emirates Holidays Launches in Ireland

Ian BloomfieldMay 22, 2018
Read More
travel deals

Great Value Travel Deals – 22nd May 2018

Sarah SlatteryMay 22, 2018
Read More

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland