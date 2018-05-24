News

WIN Two Tickets to the 2018 Irish Travel Trade Awards!

Tomorrow is ‘GDPR Day’ so, in case you missed last week’s email, we will be sending you another chance tomorrow to confirm that you are happy to keep receiving our emails – and we will enter you in a draw to win two tickets to the Irish Travel Trade Awards Gala Dinner on Friday 23rd November 2018.

So not only will you continue to deliver the latest travel industry news, competitions and invitations direct to your inbox, but you may also be our guests at the Irish travel industry’s ‘Oscars’ – the networking event of the year.

By clicking on ‘YES’ you will continue to receive:

•   ITTN twice-weekly eBulletins

•   ITTN client-dedicated eNews

•   Occasional updates, promotions, competitions and invitations from Belgrave Group Ltd, publishers of ITTN.

