Problem with a Flight? EU Flight Rights Calculator Can Help

With peak summer getaway season in full swing, the European Consumer Centre (ECC) Ireland has announced a new online Flights Rights Calculator that can help ease the frustration of flight problems such as cancellations, delays, or lost baggage, by helping holidaymakers figure out their EU air passenger rights quickly and easily.

The easy-to-use online tool allows affected passengers to enter just a few simple details about their flight and/or baggage problem and the calculator does the rest. It will let passengers know very quickly if they’re entitled to anything and what that is, for example if compensation is payable and what that amount should be.

Press and Communications Manager for ECC Ireland, Martina Nee, explained: ‘When there’s a problem like flight cancellation or delay it can be very frustrating for passengers as they try to figure out what to do and what their rights are. They often don’t know that they’re entitled to things like care and assistance or in some cases even compensation.

The Flight Rights Calculator will hopefully make the situation a little easier for them. They can go to the tool available on our website, put in a few simple details, and the calculator will do the rest of the work for them. By knowing their EU air passenger rights, for their particular situation, the passengers will be able to liaise with airlines with a bit more confidence.’

The Flights Rights Calculator was developed by ECC Sweden, which is a sister centre of ECC Ireland and part of the European Consumer Centre Network, and the Norwegian Consumer Council (NCC). Whilst every effort is made to offer clear and accurate information via the Flight Rights Calculator, it is provided as a guidance only and should not be treated as a substitute for legal adv

 

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

