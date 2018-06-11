Silversea Bookings for the Legends of Cruising World Cruise 2020 Increase

Since opening the bookings for the Legends of Cruising World Cruise 2020 last month, luxury cruising innovator, Silversea, has seen a marked increase in early bookings when compared to the launch of the previous Silversea World Cruises in the last five years.

With a record response rate from both existing Silversea customers and first time cruisers, the World Cruise 2020 has topped the charts, attracting customers with its exceptional itinerary, with Silver Whisper being the first ship to visit all seven continents on a 140 day world cruise. In addition, the top Owner’s Suites, worth £380,000 per booking, sold out immediately, further demonstrating a robust level of consumer confidence in the luxury cruising market.

Visiting over 62 ports in over 32 countries, the World Cruise 2020 is making history by including the expedition experiences of Antarctica in the itinerary. In addition, there will be 40 new destinations from the 2018 and 2019 Silversea itineraries, further consolidating Silversea as the trailblazer for innovation in the luxury cruising industry.

A first in the history of cruising, Silversea’s World Cruise 2020 will pass through both the Northern and Southern Fjords, and also include the spectacular landscape of Antarctica, no doubt capturing the imagination of consumers.

“With larger cruise lines significantly reducing their capacity on World Cruises – Silversea is increasingly becoming the prime choice for world cruisers looking for real in depth destination experiences” says Peter Shanks, the Managing Director UK & Ireland of Silversea. “With rates starting at £49,000, the record number of bookings for the 2020 World Cruise demonstrates a growing demand for once in a lifetime, luxury travel experiences”

Up to 382 passengers are set to embark Silver Whisper for the World Cruise 2020 and the ship will be the most intimate within the ultra-luxury segment to ever undertake a world cruise and will offer guests an unprecedented selection of onboard events, a tailor-made collection of excursions, and bespoke overland programmes.

Suites on the World Cruise 2020 are available from £49,000 per person. Guests can reserve their places aboard Silver Whisper by calling Silversea on 020 7340 0700 or visiting a local travel agent. Early bookers will benefit from a range of offerings, including $2,000 Ship Board Credit, Return Business Class Air, valet service between home and ship, unlimited Wifi and laundry services