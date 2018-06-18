Sell Three,Sail Free with U by Uniworld

U by Uniworld, the first river cruise dedicated to a new generation of adult travellers, announces their Sell Three, Sail Free promotion.

Effective now through 30 September 2018, travel agents who make at least three new bookings on any 2018 U by Uniworld voyage, will receive a free balcony cabin cruise for themselves on any 2018 or 2019 U by Uniworld voyage.

“We’ve received incredible feedback from agents and how they would absolutely love to experience a U cruise for themselves with its sexy new concept, stylish matte black ships and immersive itineraries. Now, with our Sell Three, Sail Free promotion every agent has the opportunity to sail for free on one of our incredible U voyages,” said Sharon Jordan, Country Manager, Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection.

All bookings must be paid in full to qualify. Standard deposit terms and other restrictions apply. For more information contact Brian Hynes, National Sales Manager on 086 029 4168.