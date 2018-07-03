Sunway and Norwegian Cruise Line Promote Premium All-Inclusive Cruising

Philip Airey and Deirdre Sweeny, Sunway, and David Sanderson, Norwegian Cruise Line, invited agents to lunch beside Dublin’s Grand Canal in the Angelinas Restaurant.

Two years ago this month, NCL introduced euro pricing for the Irish market and Sunway took on representation here for Norwegian Cruise Line, with the Irish-owned tour operator’s specialist cruise team comprising Deirdre Sweeny, Dawn Conway and James Fleming.

David Sanderson, Business Development Manager – Scotland & Ireland, Norwegian Cruise Line, told Irish Travel Trade News: “We have received phenomenal support from Ireland – and agents should book now for 2019 sailings to get far, far better rates.

“We work through the trade – only about 12% of our bookings in the UK and Ireland come direct from clients – and Irish agents can either book direct with us or through Sunway, who provide specialist cruising expertise, which is particularly important when booking groups.

“A year ago Norwegian Cruise Line introduced our premium all-inclusive offering with the value-added worth more than €1,400 per stateroom (based on a seven-day cruise) – and for cruises of five days or longer booked between 4th June and 31st August 2018 we are giving an onboard credit per stateroom ranging from US$50 for a studio up to $250 or $500 for a suite or The Haven.”

Premium All-Inclusive

The premium all-inclusive package includes:

Wide choice of premium alcoholic beverages

Soft drinks and bottled water

Unrivalled dining

Award-winning entertainment

Casual dining 24/7

Service charge and gratutities

Selected speciality coffees with meals

Junior and youth programmes

Fun aqua parks, modern sports facilities, ropes courses, and more

Ships

NCL currently has 17 ships ranging from the 1,936-guest, newly refurbished Sun Class Norwegian Sun to the 4,266-guest Breakaway Plus Class Norwegian Escape, built in 2015.

The newest arrival is another Breakaway Plus Class ship, the 4,004-guest Norwegian Bliss, which entered the fleet in April this year and is now based in Seattle cruising Alaska this summer, then the Caribbean in the winter.

“We have another four ships on order, with an average size of 3,500 guests,” added David. “Our ships offer from 16 to 26 dining options – and each of our restaurants has its own kitchen, so food arrives quickly and fresh.”