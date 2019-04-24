News

48 Groups Share €276,000 from Dublin Airport Community Fund

A total of 48 local community groups will share €276,000 under the latest round of allocations from Dublin Airport’s €10 million Community Fund, which consists of an annual investment of €400,000 over 25 years.

Dublin Airport’s support is focussed on areas such as: environment and sustainability, sports and recreation, social inclusion and community development, health and wellbeing, and culture and heritage. Over €1 million has been invested in community projects since the fund launched in June 2017.

Organisations receiving financial support in this fourth round of funding include sports clubs, after school groups, senior citizens initiatives, arts, music and drama societies, multicultural groups and groups for people with disabilities.

“We are always amazed to see the wide range of projects and activities seeking support from the Community Fund,” said Maura Cassidy, Dublin Airport Community Liaison Manager. “This latest round has supported a particularly diverse group that reflects the vibrance and eclectic communities around the airport.”

First-time recipients include: The Anchor Club in Portmarnock, which has been awarded funding to purchase equipment to develop gross motor and social skills among its members. Ballymun Anseo School Completion Fund was awarded funding for its Eat, Learn, Sleep, Repeat programme, which aims to teach students cooking and nutrition skills as part of their additional study programme and overall student wellbeing initiative. The Northwood Club for Sports and Arts in Santry, an organisation supporting the Indian community in the area, received funding for ongoing club activities that include badminton, football and board games.

“While some local clubs continue to be supported by Dublin Airport through the fund, it’s a real thrill to see the volume of new applicants coming through this time around which will bring great benefits to their areas,” added Maura.

Many organisations that were not successful in this round of funding have been invited to reapply for other initiatives or with more information when the fund re-opens on 1 September 2019. For more information, an application form and a how-to-apply guide visit: https://www.dublinairport.com/about-us/-community-affairs/dublin-airport-community-fund

