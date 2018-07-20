Aegean Airlines is Skytrax Best Regional Airline in Europe 2018

Aegean Airlines continues to be a favourite airline of passengers worldwide, by obtaining the title of Europe’s Best Regional Airline at the 2018 Skytrax World Airline Awards. For the eighth consecutive year, Aegean has proved that it is possible for a Greek company to stand out among 335 airlines for its quality and efficiency, and continue to score highly in the passenger survey.

Edward Plaisted, Chief Executive, Skytrax, said: “Aegean Airlines have achieved a remarkable success being voted by customers as Europe’s Best Regional Airline for a record eighth successive time. Aegean Airlines were ranked highly by travellers for the high quality of staff service, which is supported by a strong product offer.”

Dimitris Gerogiannis, Managing Director, Aegean Airlines, said: “We are humbled by the honour of being voted by customers as Europe’s Best Regional Airline 2018 at the Skytrax World Airline Awards. Receiving this prestigious award for a record eighth successive time is a recognition of the passion of our 3,100 employees and an affirmation of our continuous drive to put passengers at the heart of everything we do.”

Over 100 customer nationalities participated in the survey with 20.36 million eligible entries counted in the results of the largest survey conducted between August 2017 and May 2018 (in English, Spanish and Chinese). 335 airlines are featured in the survey results.

A key directive is for travellers to make their own, personal choice as to which airline they consider best, underlining the brand as the Passenger’s Choice Awards.