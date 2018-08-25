News

Center Parcs Ireland Announces Activities for Longford Forest Resort

Center Parcs Ireland Announces Activities for Longford Forest Resort

With less than a year to go until Center Parcs Ireland opens its doors, the company has announced the activities that Irish families can expect at the Longford Forest Resort. Over 100 indoor and outdoor activities will be available to choose from, ranging from Aerial Tree Trekking to Pottery Painting.

From Aerial Adventure and Laser Combat to Archery or Indoor Climbing, there will be something for even the most adventurous of families. Those with a creative spark can let their imagination take the lead with some Cupcake Decorating or Willow Weaving or, for those with a penchant for the great outdoors, there’s Den Building or a range of wildlife and nature walks. Whatever your age or the weather, there will be plenty of activities from which to choose for all the family.

Outdoor Activities include: Archery, Adventure Golf, Segway experience, Geocache, Falconry, Tennis, Stand-Up Paddle Boarding, Raft Building, and Kayak Hire.

Indoor Activities include: Indoor Climbing Wall, Chocolate Chefs Academy, Sensory Play, Fencing, Table Tennis, Bowling, and Badminton.

A favourite among the youngest visitors to Center Parcs resorts is the Off-Road Explorers, which enables children aged between three and six to jump into the driving seat of their very own miniature off-roader on a specially designed track, complete with splashy puddles, small hills and a treasure trail.

Martin Dalby, Chief Executive, Center Parcs, said: “We are excited to reveal the unique range of indoor and outdoor activities that we are bringing Center Parcs Longford Forest next year. The beauty of a Center Parcs break is that you can do as little or as much as you choose and our activities are designed with families in mind. We are really looking forward to welcoming our first guests to the resort next year and are confident they will love all that Center Parcs Longford has to offer.”

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 52 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 42 years.

Related Items

More in News

Irish Ferries Announces 20% Discount on All Routes in September

Neil SteedmanAugust 24, 2018
Read More

New Social Media Training Course Piloted by Travel Counsellors in Ireland

Neil SteedmanAugust 22, 2018
Read More

Adult and Family Fun on Independence of the Seas

Neil SteedmanAugust 22, 2018
Read More

American Airlines to Fly Dublin-Dallas Fort Worth

Michael FloodAugust 21, 2018
Read More

#EnjoyGermanFood: Christmas Food in Germany, But Not As You Know It

Michael FloodAugust 21, 2018
Read More

CAR Issues Two New Travel Agent Licences

Neil SteedmanAugust 21, 2018
Read More

Ten More Days to Enter ITTN+EMIRATES Travel Photographer of the Year Competition for August

Neil SteedmanAugust 21, 2018
Read More

CLIA UK and Ireland 2019 Conference Dates

Michael FloodAugust 21, 2018
Read More
Travel Trade Deals, Irish Travel Trade News, Sarah Slattery

Great Value Travel Deals – 21st August 2018

Sarah SlatteryAugust 21, 2018
Read More

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland