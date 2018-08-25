Center Parcs Ireland Announces Activities for Longford Forest Resort

With less than a year to go until Center Parcs Ireland opens its doors, the company has announced the activities that Irish families can expect at the Longford Forest Resort. Over 100 indoor and outdoor activities will be available to choose from, ranging from Aerial Tree Trekking to Pottery Painting.

From Aerial Adventure and Laser Combat to Archery or Indoor Climbing, there will be something for even the most adventurous of families. Those with a creative spark can let their imagination take the lead with some Cupcake Decorating or Willow Weaving or, for those with a penchant for the great outdoors, there’s Den Building or a range of wildlife and nature walks. Whatever your age or the weather, there will be plenty of activities from which to choose for all the family.

Outdoor Activities include: Archery, Adventure Golf, Segway experience, Geocache, Falconry, Tennis, Stand-Up Paddle Boarding, Raft Building, and Kayak Hire.

Indoor Activities include: Indoor Climbing Wall, Chocolate Chefs Academy, Sensory Play, Fencing, Table Tennis, Bowling, and Badminton.

A favourite among the youngest visitors to Center Parcs resorts is the Off-Road Explorers, which enables children aged between three and six to jump into the driving seat of their very own miniature off-roader on a specially designed track, complete with splashy puddles, small hills and a treasure trail.

Martin Dalby, Chief Executive, Center Parcs, said: “We are excited to reveal the unique range of indoor and outdoor activities that we are bringing Center Parcs Longford Forest next year. The beauty of a Center Parcs break is that you can do as little or as much as you choose and our activities are designed with families in mind. We are really looking forward to welcoming our first guests to the resort next year and are confident they will love all that Center Parcs Longford has to offer.”