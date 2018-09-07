News

Florida Keys Tourism Rebounds After Hurricane Irma

Florida Keys Tourism Rebounds After Hurricane Irma

Almost a year after Hurricane Irma passed through the Florida Keys, Hawks Cay Resort, one of the Florida Keys’ largest properties, has reopened following a $50 million renovation.

The owners of Hawks Cay, situated on Duck Key near Marathon, used the opportunity to enhance the property’s appeal to travelers.

“After Hurricane Irma we didn’t just look at recovering from the storm,” said Hawks Cay Managing Director Sheldon Suga. “That would have been the quickest and easiest way to do this, but it was an opportunity for us to re-imagine Hawks Cay.”

Among enhancements guests can experience are completely renovated rooms, two new restaurants and a new oceanfront, adults-only relaxation area called Oasis Cay with pool, food and beverage facilities.

Return of the resort’s 177 hotel rooms boost the Keys lodging inventory to just over 90 percent operational following the Sept. 10, 2017, tropical cyclone, Keys tourism officials said.

All-new and fully refurbished properties continue to be unveiled throughout the 125-mile-long island chain. Nearly all resorts impacted by Irma are projected to be fully open before the end of 2018.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

Related Items

More in News

Tourism Ireland Leads Sales Mission to Australia and New Zeland

Michael FloodSeptember 7, 2018
Read More

Citywest Hotel’s ‘The Woodlock Brasserie’ has appointed Stephen McDonald as Head Chef.

Michael FloodSeptember 7, 2018
Read More

Irish Visitors to Germany Grow by 12.9%

Michael FloodSeptember 6, 2018
Read More

Marek is August Winner of ITTN+EMIRATES Travel Photographer of the Year Competition

Neil SteedmanSeptember 6, 2018
Read More

Patricia Wins Turkish Airlines Fam Trip to South Africa

Ian BloomfieldSeptember 6, 2018
Read More

Aer Lingus to Appoint Leisure Sales BDM (UK & Ireland)

Neil SteedmanSeptember 6, 2018
Read More

Emirates Announces Codeshare Partnership with Jetstar Pacific

Neil SteedmanSeptember 6, 2018
Read More

Free Flights Giveaway from Cork Airport on Opera Lane

Neil SteedmanSeptember 6, 2018
Read More

Lufthansa Group Launches New NDC Partner Programme in Ireland

Michael FloodSeptember 6, 2018
Read More

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland