Florida Keys Tourism Rebounds After Hurricane Irma

Almost a year after Hurricane Irma passed through the Florida Keys, Hawks Cay Resort, one of the Florida Keys’ largest properties, has reopened following a $50 million renovation.

The owners of Hawks Cay, situated on Duck Key near Marathon, used the opportunity to enhance the property’s appeal to travelers.

“After Hurricane Irma we didn’t just look at recovering from the storm,” said Hawks Cay Managing Director Sheldon Suga. “That would have been the quickest and easiest way to do this, but it was an opportunity for us to re-imagine Hawks Cay.”

Among enhancements guests can experience are completely renovated rooms, two new restaurants and a new oceanfront, adults-only relaxation area called Oasis Cay with pool, food and beverage facilities.

Return of the resort’s 177 hotel rooms boost the Keys lodging inventory to just over 90 percent operational following the Sept. 10, 2017, tropical cyclone, Keys tourism officials said.

All-new and fully refurbished properties continue to be unveiled throughout the 125-mile-long island chain. Nearly all resorts impacted by Irma are projected to be fully open before the end of 2018.