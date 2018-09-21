Royal Caribbean International’s Team Ireland Hits the Road

Royal Caribbean International’s Ireland team will hit the road next week, with the team visiting 60 trade partners across the island of Ireland for a three-day Caribbean-themed agency blitz that will see one agent win an incredible holiday.

Jennifer Callister, Head of Ireland, Royal Caribbean International, alongside Holly Wilkinson, Account Executive, will kick off the Caribbean-themed blitz in Cork on Monday 24th September, followed by visits to Dublin on Tuesday and Belfast on Wednesday. The team will invite trade partners into the world of Royal Caribbean’s Perfect Day at CocoCay – a US$200 million transformation of Royal Caribbean’s existing private island in the Bahamas – and will be running a social media competition to offer one lucky trade partner the chance to win an extraordinary Royal Caribbean cruise for two (flights not included), including a visit to CocoCay.

Jennifer said: “We understand that a cruise holiday is much more than the ship itself, it is also about the unforgettable experiences and the incredible destinations that guests enjoy along the way. As the Caribbean is a key destination for our Irish customers, with 40% choosing to holiday there, we are giving trade partners a sneak peek at Perfect Day at CocoCay before it opens in May 2019. The private island is just another reason why guests choose Royal Caribbean when considering a holiday to the Caribbean.

“We are looking forward to catching up with as many of our partners as possible and, while we won’t get to stop off at all of our agents, everyone will be in with a chance of winning the incredible competition prize.”

Royal Caribbean’s Perfect Day at CocoCay will deliver the ultimate family destination in the Caribbean when it launches in May 2019: from CocoCay Thrill Waterpark – the most slides found in any waterpark in the Caribbean, including the 135-foot-tall Daredevil’s Peak, the tallest waterslide in North America, to Oasis Lagoon – the Caribbean’s largest freshwater pool, to the pulse-raising sights of the 1,600-foot zip line that criss-crosses the island at up to 50 feet high and features the only water landing in the Caribbean.

To enter this competition, entrants must post a picture of their perfect holiday moment using #MyPerfectPic on one of the following trade social media accounts between 24th September 2018 and 1st October 2018:

Instagram @MyClubRoyal Facebook @RoyalCaribbean.IrelandAgents Facebook @RoyalCaribbean.NothernIrelandAgents

The prize is a seven-night ‘Western Caribbean and Perfect Day’ cruise holiday for two people onboard Symphony of the Seas from 11th – 18th May 2019 in an interior stateroom. Full terms and conditions apply. Flights are not included in this prize.

To find out more about Royal Caribbean International’s current offers, visit: www.royalcaribbean.ie/cruise-deals/all-inclusive-2019-offers/