Travel Counsellors Returns to Powerscourt for 2019 Conference

Travel Counsellors Ireland have announced that their annual conference will return to the five-star Powerscourt Hotel on 4 April and 5 April 2019. Over 170 travel professionals will attend the prestigious two-day annual conference at the Wicklow resort, which will conclude with a black-tie gala awards ceremony on Friday, 5 April.

The conference, now in its twelfth year, recognises the exceptional work of Travel Counsellors’ network of franchisees and the special relationships they share with the company’s business partners.

Speaking on today’s announcement, General Manager of Travel Counsellors Ireland, Cathy Burke said: “Our annual conference is a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the hard work and commitment of our dedicated travel professionals. We are delighted to return to Powerscourt Hotel for our 2019 event, following the exceptional service and care we received there in 2018, and before that in 2016.

“As Travel Counsellors Ireland continues to grow, with 75 travel franchisees now operating independently across the country, 2019 is set to be our biggest conference yet.”

Powerscourt Hotel General Manager, Ian Wynne stated: “We’re delighted to be hosting Travel Counsellors’ conference for the second year in a row. Last year was a huge success and it’s great to be part of the well-earned celebrations for such a thriving travel company and the dedicated travel professionals within.”