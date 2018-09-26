Jet2 Launch Winter Ski Programme from Belfast

Jet2.com cabin crew Lillian Mullay, Deborah Watson and Gillian Cameron with Captain Lewis Esson launch the company’s winter ski programme from Belfast International Airport. The award-winning airline will operate weekend ski flights to two top ski destinations from Belfast this Winter – Salzburg and Verona – and to kick off the programme is offering half price ski carriage on ski flights to both destinations. The offer will save holidaymakers £30 on their ski carriage (normally £60 return) and is available on all new bookings made by 31st October 2018, for travel between 1st November 2018 and 30th April 2019. Jet2.com ski flights from Belfast International Airport start from only £39 one way including taxes.