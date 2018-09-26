News

Jet2 Launch Winter Ski Programme from Belfast

Jet2 Launch Winter Ski Programme from Belfast

Jet2.com cabin crew  Lillian Mullay, Deborah Watson and Gillian Cameron with Captain Lewis Esson launch the company’s winter ski programme from Belfast International Airport.  The award-winning airline will operate weekend ski flights to two top ski destinations from Belfast this Winter – Salzburg and Verona – and to kick off the programme is offering half price ski carriage on ski flights to both destinations.  The offer will save holidaymakers £30 on their ski carriage (normally £60 return) and is available on all new bookings made by 31st October 2018, for travel between 1st November 2018 and 30th April 2019.  Jet2.com ski flights from Belfast International Airport start from only £39 one way including taxes.

 

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

Related Items

More in News

ITIC -Retention of 9% Vat Rate and Investment Vital in Budget 2019  

Michael FloodSeptember 26, 2018
Read More

Non-Stop from Dublin to Beijing with Hainan Airlines

Michael FloodSeptember 26, 2018
Read More

Travel Counsellors Returns to Powerscourt for 2019 Conference

Michael FloodSeptember 25, 2018
Read More

World’s Largest Collection of Model Aircraft Unveiled at Shannon Airport

Michael FloodSeptember 25, 2018
Read More

Aer Lingus Plans New Livery and New Uniforms

Michael FloodSeptember 25, 2018
Read More

Norwegian Air Pulls Out of Belfast International

Michael FloodSeptember 25, 2018
Read More

Amadeus Annual Golf and Spa Event at Faithlegg House Hotel

Ian BloomfieldSeptember 25, 2018
Read More

Seabourn Ovation Entertains Agents in Dublin Port

Michael FloodSeptember 25, 2018
Read More

Cork-Based CTM Partners with US Multinational FROSCH

Michael FloodSeptember 25, 2018
Read More

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland