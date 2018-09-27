News

Shannon First European Airport with Facial Recognition for US Pre-clearance

Shannon First European Airport with Facial Recognition for US Pre-clearance

Shannon Airport’s status in transatlantic aviation has been reflected again after becoming the first airport in Europe to have facial recognition technology introduced for US Pre-clearance.

This is good news for Shannon Airport transatlantic passengers as it speeds up their journey through the airport and allows them avail of shorter security screening times than at other airports.

The new technology is a further boost to Shannon, which back in 2016 became the first airport in the world to operate a combined EU and US TSA checkpoint system, halving the time spent in security screening at other pre-clearance airports.

The introduction of the new facial technology system in recent months has seen Shannon become the first airport outside the Americas to use facial biometrics to verify the identity of travellers about to enter the USA.

The programme has already been successfully implemented in several US airports and was also extended to Aruba Airport in the Caribbean.

The facial recognition technology essentially verifies passengers by matching them to the documents they are presenting. It will not alone enhance security but also speed up screening, with airports in the USA now processing up to 10 people per minute with the new cutting-edge system. It has been operating successfully in Shannon since its installation and is the latest pre-clearance first for the airport.

The installation of the service is timely for Shannon, with the airport enjoying its busiest period on transatlantic operations for 17 years, with seven services to six destinations.

Niall Maloney, Operations Director, Shannon Airport, said: “Being the first airport in Europe to have this ground-breaking technology installed reaffirms Shannon’s status in transatlantic aviation. We were the first to get pre-clearance and now we are the first to pilot this technology. Ultimately, the big gain here is that this the latest enhancement to passenger services at Shannon. We are coming to the end of our busiest summer season on transatlantic since the early part of the last decade and anything that speeds up queues and enhances security is a major plus.”

Andrew Murphy, Shannon Airport’s Managing Director, added: “We are delighted that US Customs and Border Protection has selected Shannon for this pilot. We have had an excellent working relationship with them since Shannon, in 2009, became the first airport outside the Americas to have US Pre-clearance. This means that we have the most efficient and reliable systems in place for passenger screening for the USA. That is good for security but also very good for the passenger.”

 

 

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

Related Items

More in News

Travel Counsellors Returns to Powerscourt for 2019 Conference

Michael FloodSeptember 27, 2018
Read More

Non-Stop from Dublin to Beijing with Hainan Airlines

Michael FloodSeptember 27, 2018
Read More

Four More Days to Enter ITTN+EMIRATES Travel Photographer of the Year for September

Neil SteedmanSeptember 27, 2018
Read More

ITIC: Retention of 9% VAT Rate and Investment Vital in Budget 2019

Michael FloodSeptember 27, 2018
Read More

World’s Largest Collection of Model Aircraft Unveiled at Shannon Airport

Michael FloodSeptember 27, 2018
Read More

Jet2.com Launches Winter Ski Programme from Belfast

Michael FloodSeptember 27, 2018
Read More

Industry Re-Launch Evening at Dunloe Hotel & Gardens

Michael FloodSeptember 27, 2018
Read More

Aer Lingus Plans New Livery and New Uniforms

Michael FloodSeptember 25, 2018
Read More

Norwegian Air Pulls Out of Belfast International

Michael FloodSeptember 25, 2018
Read More

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland