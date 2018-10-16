The Sky’s the Limit as Mount Charles Announces £30m BIA Contract Deal

Mount Charles, Ireland’s independently-owned catering and support services company, has announced a major contract renewal with Belfast International Airport.

The contract, worth £30 million over the next seven years, will see Mount Charles deliver a new and exciting food and beverage experience, offering travellers a fresh concept to rival top-tier UK airports. The refurbishment, when complete, will create a further 20 full-time and part-time jobs at the airport.

Trevor Annon, Chairman and founder of Mount Charles, said: “Customer experience and continuous service improvement are key priorities for us. We conducted extensive research at leading airports across the UK and we have also listened to what our local business travellers and holidaymakers want.

“It’s an exciting time to be fortifying our existing partnership with Belfast International Airport and I am delighted to introduce our plans for the ‘Northern Qtr’, a fresh and innovative experience, with an amplified element of the high street.

“We have created a concept that is appropriate for Northern Ireland’s international airport, generating a relaxed environment for travellers as well as enhanced menu and beverage choices over four key offerings.

“Our bar will be redesigned and relocated to enhance customer experience and the food offering will encompass three key concepts. Our homegrown brand, Fed & Watered, continues its journey in the Northern Qtr, with a revitalised offering and look, and we are thrilled to announce that Freshly Chopped, Ireland’s leading health food outlet, will be joining our line-up at the airport. Finally, with the growing trend for traditional Mexican food, we are proud to introduce ‘Coco Diablo’, Mount Charles’ own exciting, new Mexican cantina brand.

“Our food and beverage offerings have been carefully selected to deliver a wide range of choice to our customers in line with current market trends. As always, our focus is to provide locally-sourced food that is fresh, tasty and served quickly and we believe that the new menus and new surroundings of the Northern Qtr will be a big hit with business travellers and holiday makers alike.

“Mount Charles has invested £1 million in the extensive refurbishment plan being delivered, which demonstrates our commitment to a continued, successful partnership with Belfast International Airport.”

Brian Carlin, Director of Commercial Development, Belfast International Airport, said: “Belfast International Airport is one of the top 10 airports in the UK, with over six million passengers set to travel through the facility in 2018. That trend is set to continue in 2019 and therefore we were keen to enhance the food and beverage offering to cater for this growth.

“We are delighted to be extending our partnership with Mount Charles, who will deliver a fresh and exciting new food and beverage concept for local travellers, by providing bright, modern and appealing units with an offering that is based on up-to-date retail and consumer trends.”