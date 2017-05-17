News

5-Star Agents Offer in Crete with Classic Collection Holidays

Classic Collection Holidays has announced an Agents Offer in Crete for travel trade staff in conjunction with Daios Cove Luxury Resort & Villas in Agios Nikolaos. Travel trade staff can book a Deluxe Sea View Room on a half-board basis for €99 pppn in May, June, September and October. You can spoil yourself for just another €25 pppn and upgrade to one of the Deluxe rooms with an individual pool.

Deluxe sea view room

The resort has great sea views from a hillside location 7km from Agios Nikolaos. The reception areas at Daios Cove Luxury Resort & Villas have floor-to-ceiling windows and on arrival you will be impressed by the panoramas from the viewing area.

Infinity pool at Daios Cove Luxury Resort & Villas, Agios Nikolaos, Crete

Guest accommodation incorporates glass with local stone to complement the surrounding natural environs of rock, while a range of services exclusively for villa guests include private heated seawater pool, private beach section, dedicated concierge, and preferential dining and spa reservations.

Ocean Restaurant, Daois Cove

Dining choices include three restaurants and there are three bars. Surrounded almost entirely by glass, Crystal Box is a cocktail bar, and there is an outdoor heated infinity pool, tennis courts, fitness centre, and Zen-like Spa with exclusive suites.

Three funiculars link all hotel areas and, down in the cove, the hotel’s private sandy beach has a beach bar plus access to watersports and dive centre.

To fully appreciate what Daios Cove has to offer click on www.classic-collection.co.uk/hotels/greece/crete/agios-nikolaos/daios-cove-luxury-resort-and-villas

Full details of this Agents Offer can be found here:

http://sut1.co.uk/l/c.php?c=20702&ct=123119

NEIL STEEDMAN

