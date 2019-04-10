50% Expansion By SWISS On Zürich Flight From Cork In 2019

Explore Switzerland with four flights weekly from Cork Airport to Zürich with SWISS.

Cork Airport, Ireland’s fastest growing and most punctual airport, welcomed the announcement that SWISS will increase its Cork to Zürich service by more than 50% for summer 2019.

SWISS is expanding its summer schedule from Cork Airport to a four-times weekly frequency, with a new Sunday flight along with the introduction of a larger aircraft.

Recommencing 17 April, the service from Cork to Switzerland’s largest city will run until the end of October 2019 — operating Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. SWISS will go from A220-100 (formerly CS100) with 125 seats, to A220-300 (formerly CS300) with 145 seats.

Speaking on the expansion, Niall MacCarthy, Managing Director at Cork Airport, said: “This is extremely positive for Munster tourism and business connectivity. Swiss tourists are drawn by the gourmet food, whiskeys and craft beers that the south of Ireland has to offer, along with the picturesque coastline and, of course, our great golf courses.

“In terms of outbound, we are finding that up to 30% of passengers on this route are connecting onwards to short-haul destinations such as Berlin Tegel, Geneva, Zagreb and Munich. Long-haul connections are also becoming increasingly popular to places such as Singapore and Tel Aviv.

“The expansion announcement affirms the hard work and commitment of the Aviation Business Development team at Cork Airport, led by Brian Gallagher. They have worked with SWISS to deliver this growth and are striving for further significant growth announcements for 2019.”

More than 2.4 million passengers will travel through Cork Airport this year, flying to destinations across the UK, continental Europe and East Coast USA. Cork Airport is forecasting growth of 8% this year, with scheduled flights to over 40 destinations – and growing.

Fares start from €121 return to Zürich in Economy Light including all taxes. To book flights, visit www.swiss.com.