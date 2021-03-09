News

57 Tourism Enterprises From Ireland Join Tourism Ireland at Virtual ITB Berlin NOW

57 Tourism Enterprises From Ireland Join Tourism Ireland at Virtual ITB Berlin NOW

Fifty-seven (57) tourism companies from Ireland are joining Tourism Ireland at ITB Berlin NOW this week. ITB – which kicks off today (9 March) – is traditionally the biggest travel promotion of the year.

 This year, because of COVID-19, ITB will take place as an online event for the first time ever – called ITB Berlin NOW. Over the next four days, tourism companies from Ireland will join Tourism Ireland on its virtual stand, meeting with key travel professionals from Germany and elsewhere around the world. The event will also include virtual breakout cafés, with Tourism Ireland hosting two virtual desks, in the adventure café and in the luxury café.

 

The aim is to showcase Ireland to these influential travel professionals, to position us well for when the time is right to welcome international visitors once again.

 Siobhan McManamy, Tourism Ireland’s Director of Markets, said: “Tourism Ireland is delighted that 57 tourism companies from Ireland are joining us at ITB Berlin NOW this week – all sharing the message with the German travel trade that, when the time is right, we will have everything ready to welcome German visitors back to our shores.

 “We’ll be assuring our German travel trade partners that tourism companies across the island of Ireland have implemented all the required new health and safety measures – but will still be ready to deliver a fantastic and really enjoyable experience for their clients.”

 

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Related Items

More in News

Video: ITTN Marks A Year We’ll Never Forget

Fionn DavenportMarch 9, 2021
Read More

Aer Lingus Get Tentative Approval to Sell Seats on UK-US Services

Fionn DavenportMarch 9, 2021
Read More

Is Travelling a Hobby? The 10 Most Searched For Travel Questions

Fionn DavenportMarch 9, 2021
Read More

British Airways Protects Tier Status of Executive Club Members

Michael FloodMarch 9, 2021
Read More

Tropical Medical Bureau: HSE Not Using All Available Resources For Vaccine Rollout

Fionn DavenportMarch 9, 2021
Read More

Super Nintendo World to Open in Japan on March 18

Fionn DavenportMarch 9, 2021
Read More

State Aid: European Commission Approves Irish ‘Umbrella’ Scheme to Aid Tourism Sector

Fionn DavenportMarch 9, 2021
Read More

Low-Frequency & Domestic-Focused: The European Aviation Network in the Pandemic

Fionn DavenportMarch 9, 2021
Read More

ECTAA Calls For Accelerated Investigations into Airline Cancellation Practices

Fionn DavenportMarch 8, 2021
Read More

Copyright © 2021 ittn