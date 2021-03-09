57 Tourism Enterprises From Ireland Join Tourism Ireland at Virtual ITB Berlin NOW

Fifty-seven (57) tourism companies from Ireland are joining Tourism Ireland at ITB Berlin NOW this week. ITB – which kicks off today (9 March) – is traditionally the biggest travel promotion of the year.

This year, because of COVID-19, ITB will take place as an online event for the first time ever – called ITB Berlin NOW. Over the next four days, tourism companies from Ireland will join Tourism Ireland on its virtual stand, meeting with key travel professionals from Germany and elsewhere around the world. The event will also include virtual breakout cafés, with Tourism Ireland hosting two virtual desks, in the adventure café and in the luxury café.

The aim is to showcase Ireland to these influential travel professionals, to position us well for when the time is right to welcome international visitors once again.

Siobhan McManamy, Tourism Ireland’s Director of Markets, said: “Tourism Ireland is delighted that 57 tourism companies from Ireland are joining us at ITB Berlin NOW this week – all sharing the message with the German travel trade that, when the time is right, we will have everything ready to welcome German visitors back to our shores.

“We’ll be assuring our German travel trade partners that tourism companies across the island of Ireland have implemented all the required new health and safety measures – but will still be ready to deliver a fantastic and really enjoyable experience for their clients.”