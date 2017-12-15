#5GiveAFiver Campaign Returns to Help Homeless Families

The #5GiveAFiver grassroots campaign to help homeless families has doubled its target this year and aims to raise €10,000 to give families and children in emergency accommodation a Christmas. There are currently 8,374 adults homeless in Ireland, according to September figures, and 1,023 families and 2,210 children homeless in Dublin.

#5GiveAFiver was launched last year by Dubliners to help raise urgent funds for homeless families at Christmas with St Vincent de Paul. Here’s how it works:

Five friends are nominated to give up the price of a coffee, a pint or their afternoon treat, to St Vincent de Paul

Each nominated friend then selects five more friends via social media for #5GiveAFiver

The deadline to reach €10,000 is New Year’s Eve

Every aspect of the campaign is online via social media posts and online donations to svp.ie/5giveafiver

“The homeless crisis is getting worse, and it’s hard to see how or when it can end,” said campaign organiser Sarah Dunne. “Giving up a fiver won’t end homelessness but it will make a difference – we proved this last year when members of the public were exceptionally supportive, raising almost €3,000 in under 24 hours. We need to talk about homelessness and take action. Homelessness is not normal.

“We wanted to do something transparent and simple and, most importantly, we wanted to ensure 100% of donations were going straight to the charity. The money that is donated to SVP isn’t just for Christmas, they help year round in more ways than you can imagine.”

100% of your donation to #5GiveAFiver goes directly to St Vincent de Paul and you can donate here: https://www.svp.ie/5giveafiver.