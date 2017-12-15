News

#5GiveAFiver Campaign Returns to Help Homeless Families

#5GiveAFiver Campaign Returns to Help Homeless Families

The #5GiveAFiver grassroots campaign to help homeless families has doubled its target this year and aims to raise €10,000 to give families and children in emergency accommodation a Christmas. There are currently 8,374 adults homeless in Ireland, according to September figures, and 1,023 families and 2,210 children homeless in Dublin.

#5GiveAFiver was launched last year by Dubliners to help raise urgent funds for homeless families at Christmas with St Vincent de Paul. Here’s how it works:

  • Five friends are nominated to give up the price of a coffee, a pint or their afternoon treat, to St Vincent de Paul
  • Each nominated friend then selects five more friends via social media for #5GiveAFiver
  • The deadline to reach €10,000 is New Year’s Eve
  • Every aspect of the campaign is online via social media posts and online donations to svp.ie/5giveafiver

“The homeless crisis is getting worse, and it’s hard to see how or when it can end,” said campaign organiser Sarah Dunne. “Giving up a fiver won’t end homelessness but it will make a difference – we proved this last year when members of the public were exceptionally supportive, raising almost €3,000 in under 24 hours. We need to talk about homelessness and take action. Homelessness is not normal.

“We wanted to do something transparent and simple and, most importantly, we wanted to ensure 100% of donations were going straight to the charity. The money that is donated to SVP isn’t just for Christmas, they help year round in more ways than you can imagine.”

100% of your donation to #5GiveAFiver goes directly to St Vincent de Paul and you can donate here: https://www.svp.ie/5giveafiver.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 50 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 40 years.

Related Items

More in News

IMG_4506

Spanish TO celebrates Christmas in Spain

Ian BloomfieldDecember 15, 2017
Read More
Aer Lingus Dublin-Philadelphia

Aer Lingus Adds Two A330s to North Atlantic Fleet, Increases Philadelphia to Daily Service

Neil SteedmanDecember 15, 2017
Read More
Emirates Brunch

Emirates Carries Two-Millionth Passenger on Dublin-Dubai

Neil SteedmanDecember 14, 2017
Read More
Air Transat Toronto Christmas Market

Christmas and New Year in Toronto with Air Transat Festive Flight from Dublin

Neil SteedmanDecember 14, 2017
Read More
Dublin Airport South Gates 1

Dublin Airport Opens New Boarding Gate Area

Neil SteedmanDecember 14, 2017
Read More
Job Opportunities

Job Opportunities at Camino Ways and Click&Go

Neil SteedmanDecember 14, 2017
Read More
Travelport Julian Eccles

Travelport Achieves IATA NDC Level 3 Certification

Neil SteedmanDecember 14, 2017
Read More
Travel Solutions 2018 Brochures

Travel Solutions Launches Four Brochures for 2018

Neil SteedmanDecember 14, 2017
Read More
St Stephen's NS

1,000 Performers to Entertain Passengers at Dublin Airport This Christmas

Neil SteedmanDecember 14, 2017
Read More

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland