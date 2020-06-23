80% of Irish people eager to book a holiday once restrictions are lifted

20% of consumers surveyed said they have no desire to plan a holiday at the moment even if it is officially confirmed safe to travel. However, a significant majority of 80% were also ready and willing.

43% of hopeful holidaymakers want to take a post-lockdown trip within Ireland, whilst 37% are looking forward to foreign travel sooner rather than later.

The biggest cause for concern among prospective holidaymakers in terms of travel was that 35% cited self-isolation on return and 27% surveyed were also worried about distancing on ferries or planes.

71% surveyed said they will holiday in 2020.

An independent survey of over 135 consumers*, commissioned by travel insurance provider Allianz Partners, last week, has revealed that a massive 80% of people are keen to take a holiday sooner rather than later, or as soon as it has been officially confirmed safe to do so.

“Although non-essential travel is currently suspended for most of us, the desire for a trip away from home has escalated. We wanted to learn more about people’s plans as we emerge from lockdown into a world where Covid-19 will be present for some while yet,” explains Roland Hesse, Managing Director at Allianz Partners. “With the travel restrictions set to be removed within Ireland from the end of the month, restrictions in other countries being lifted from the 15th June, Ryanair actively promoting flights to Europe from July 1st, and the 14 day quarantine requirements still in place we believe that consumer confidence in travel will be restored over the summer months.”

Some additional concerns about booking a holiday included the lack of access to tourist attractions and the cost of travel. Surprisingly, longer check in times wasn’t a major issue for potential holiday makers.

Hesse continues: “Our survey offers some good news for the travel industry, both here in Ireland and abroad. Whilst many consumers are being careful, staying alert to the risks and official advice, they are keen to get their travel plans back on track as soon as possible, once it’s safe.”

The survey results contrast quite significantly with the survey carried out by Allianz Assistance UK where they found:

69% of Brits eager to book a holiday post-lockdown

Concerns over the cost of future vacations outweigh Covid-19 fears

31% of 500 consumers surveyed said they have no desire to plan a holiday even if it is officially confirmed safe to travel, leaving a significant majority of 69% ready and willing.

30% of hopeful holidaymakers want to take a post-lockdown trip within the UK, whilst 20% are looking forward to foreign travel sooner rather than later.

57% of people are worried about a likely increase in the cost of holidays, the biggest cause for concern among prospective holidaymakers.

“The future of travel may look uncertain, but what is certain is that how we travel to destinations, particularly by air, will change once restrictions are lifted. The good news is that experts predict the changes will, in the long term, not only make travel safer but also a more enjoyable, stress-free experience,” concludes Hesse. “Our survey suggests that not only is there an appetite by people to travel sooner rather than later, but that they will be happy to embrace the changes needed to make it possible.”