Las Vegas CVA Hosts and Updates the Trade in Dublin

Returning to Dublin, Katja Spitz, International Market Executive, Las Vegas CVA, brought colleagues along to update the Irish trade on latest development in the fast-moving destination that keeps Las Vegas to the fore as a destination that offers top-class entertainment and quality hotels and resorts.

Tryphavana Cross, Manager for Ireland, Las Vegas CVA, welcomed guests to a special dinner at the Merrion Hotel and told ITTN that Irish visitor numbers continue to grow year-on-year and 2019 is looking good for this trend to continue.

All the visiting representatives made a short presentation of new and exciting aspects to their product and invited the trade to include Las Vegas when planning US itineraries for their clients. Included in presentations on the night were Bindlestiff Tours, Bliss Wedding Chapel, Caesars Entertainment, The Cosmopolitan Las Vegas, Indigo Tickets, MGM Resorts, Machine Gun Vegas, Maverick Helicopters, Papillon Helicopters, and Westgate Las Vegas Resort and Casino, providing a varied and interesting cross-section of offers available at the destination.

The uniqueness of the attractions, hotels and products continues to make Las Vegas a real treat for Irish visitors.