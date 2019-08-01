Saadiyat Rotana Resort and Villas in Abu Dhabi

Saadiyat Rotana Resort and Villas offers striking modern Arabic architecture and uninterrupted Arabian Gulf views. The luxury 5* property, which is nestled among swaying palms and soothing water features, appeals to discerning guests seeking a new resort and destination experience.

Experience effortless luxury in uniquely-designed 327 rooms and suites and 13 beach villas where casual elegance meets contemporary style to reflect the resort’s premier beach-side setting. You will find a range of accommodation options, including Club Rotana executive rooms with added privileges and personalised service.

With seven modern dining options that promise fresh ingredients, authentic flavours and new culinary experiences, Saadiyat Rotana Resort & Villas is a dining destination with a difference. From Si Ristorante Italiano & Bar, the first Italian restaurant on Saadiyat Island, Hamilton’s Gastropub, a lively nightspot serving brews along with British/American classics, to Turtle Bay Bar & Grill, offering a stunning rooftop bar, with more dining options to suit guests’ taste and mood.

Saadiyat Rotana Resort & Villas’ leisure facilities are outstanding: work up a sweat in the modern gym at Bodylines Fitness; find solace at Zen the spa at Rotana offering Turkish Hammam and 10 treatment rooms; or make the most of the outdoor pool, two tennis courts, mini golf and a beach club.