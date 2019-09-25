Topflight Launches 2020 Ski and Snowboard Programme

An early start for a day trip to Manchester for the launch of the Topflight Ski and Snowboard brochure. Maurice Shiels, Michelle Anderson, Shauna Kelly and Yasmin Dennis were on hand to welcome guests from trade and media at Dublin Airport for the day trip to Chill Factore.

On arrival in Manchester a short coach ride to Chill Factore and preparation for the day ahead in sub zero temperature on the slopes in the centre greeted the hardy participants for the activities. Instructors were on hand for skiing and snowboarding and all joined with great enthusiasm with some very impressive performances in both disciplines.

The lessons were followed by Sub Zero activities including sledging relay, tubing drag race, team luge slide and sledge and igloo building. The facilities offered by the Chill Factore were most impressive and offered all guests the opportunity to test themselves to the limit in Winter Sports.

After the exertions on the slopes Maurice Shiels outlined plans for the coming Winter Ski season when the real test for enjoying the snow in Austria, France, Andorra and Italy will be offered to the trade with Topflight looking forward to the coming 2020 season. Re organisation of the internal workings is making Topflight a more efficient company and able to continue to offer a first class product to the trade.

Apart for a few falls and bruises a great day was enjoyed by all. Aches and pains are expected to disappear after a few days.