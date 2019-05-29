Turkish Airlines now Operate from the New Istanbul Airport

Turkish Airlines has Successfully Moved to the New Istanbul Airport.

Turkish Airlines have completed their transition move to the new Istanbul Airport which is now more than 96 % complete. The airline is beginning a new era in its new home, which will create a new centre within the global aviation world, providing flights to more than 350 destinations.

The new airport, with three runways, will have an initial annual passenger capacity of 90 million, growing to overall capacity 200 million, on six runways, when all phases of this massive structural development are completed.The new airport will retain the ICAO three code of IST.

The first new terminal has three separate lounges ,Business,Members of the airlines,Miles & Smiles frequent flyer programme,plus two special assisted lounges.

The new airport is now the World’s largest airport under one roof with 500 check in desks, 143 boarding bridges,52,550 m2 of Duty Free facilities and 550 aircraft parking positions.There are also 40,000 car parking spaces available on the site.

The ‘Great Move ‘was the biggest Operational Readiness and Airport Transfer in aviation history was similar to the Munich airport transition of many years ago.The move comprised 3,00o trucks transporting more than 10,000 pieces of airport equipment.

Special Business Class counters are provided away from the terminal’s congestion. During the brief check in process, bags are tagged with special Business Class priority tags and along with your boarding pass an invitation to visit one of the Turkish Airlines VIP lounges. Business Class passengers are allowed to use special, separate passport control kiosks for departure formalities and then on to special boarding access.

Business Class passengers are allowed 30kg of free checked in luggage plus two carry on bags.

Whilst the old airport had an award winning lounge, regarded by many as one of the best in the world, the new airport has a number lounges.

Currently two international lounges are open:

The Turkish Business Lounge is open to all Turkish Airlines business class and Star Alliance business class passengers; the entrance to the lounge is located near gate E1, and no guests are allowed.

The Turkish Miles & Smiles Lounge is open to Miles & Smiles Elite and Elite Plus customers, as well as all Star Alliance Gold members; the entrance to the lounge is located near gate C1, and each person is allowed one guest.

Turkish Airlines departs 14 times a week from Dublin’s Terminal 1 to the new Istanbul airport and beyond to more than 311 destinations in 124 countries worldwide.It has the fourth largest network and more international destinations than any other airline in the world. To support this extensive network, Turkish Airlines modern fleet of 336 aircrafts (passenger and cargo)

A four star airline, Turkish Airlines prides itself on its level of service quality which has been recognized with numerous Skytrax Passenger Choice Awards. Full service airline with flying chefs in flight entertainments 337+movies, 414 tv series, 756 albums, 17 games cartoon movies etc. Wifi and Live tv also available on board.

Round trip Economy Class for Dublin to Istanbul starting from €325 only (including taxes), Return business class starting price for same route starts from €1,035 only (including taxes).

Baggage allowance in economy class is 23 kg + 8 kg for the hand luggage. İn business class 40 kg + 8 kg x 2 for hand luggage.

Turkish Airlines have announced that they will commence a new three per week service to Bali beginning in July.