Las Vegas Head of Global Sales in Dublin

Visiting Dublin for the first time Fernando Hurtado, Senior Director of Global Sales for Las Vegas CVA updated ITTN on the state of play at the Entertainment Capitol of the World.

With a career that started at the Sahara Hotel in the mid 1980s, Fernando’s career continued in the hospitality sector up to 2014 when he joined Las Vegas CVA with responsibility for the Americas. In 2019 Fernando became Senior Director of Global Sales with a team of thirteen looking after fifteen offices worldwide.

At present there are 150,000 rooms in the city and with another 10,000 rooms planned for completion in 2021 accommodation should not be a problem in Las Vegas.

According to Tryphavana Cross, Ireland Country Manager for LV CVA, 74,600 Irish visited Las Vegas in 2018, an increase year on year of 6.7%.

High profile stars continue to perform with long running shows by major performers like Celine Dion, Lionel Ritchie and many others visiting Las Vegas for extended runs.

MSG (Madison Square Gardens) are building a new theatre on the strip which will be called The Sphere. As the name indicates this will be in the shape of a huge ball with special LED lighting effects both inside and outside the building. The venue will have seating for 17,000 spectators.

The arrival of Ice Hockey in Las Vegas with the Vegas Golden Nights team was one of the highlights of the sporting calendar and the team reaching the final of the Stanley Cup in their first season was a major sporting achievement. A new 65,000 seater stadium suitable for both football and concerts will be opened in 2020 keeping Las Vegas at the top for both entertainment and sports events.

Golf is also widely available with several outstanding courses including the championship TPC Las Vegas course.

Las Vegas is still riding high as the Entertainment Capitol of the World and we wish Fernando Hurtado every success on his travels to promote the destination worldwide.