Dave and Gillian are Winners at Iberia Event

Iberia said a big ‘Thank You’ to the trade at a presentation of their latest products at the North Star Hotel, Dublin. Tara Magee, Key Partnership Manager for Ireland, had colleagues Trevor Martin, Chief Commercial Officer, Iberia Express; Celia Munoz Espin, Sales Director, Iberia; and Andrea Carta over from the UK to inform the trade of the extensive range of the Iberia Express and Iberia products.

Teresa Gancedo, Spanish Tourist Office, Dublin, and Celia Munoz Espin, Iberia

Trevor Martin, starting the proceedings with Iberia Express, informed the gathering that Irish customers can enjoy direct flights from Dublin and Cork to Madrid at great value for money. Currently the airline offers two daily flights from Dublin and two weekly flights from Cork.

Marek Maslowiec, Atlas TRavel  and Fiona Foster,Cassidy  Travel.

Celina Munoz Espin, introducing the Iberia long-haul programme, said that plans for new routes to Tokyo and Shanghai were well advanced. Schedules conveniently connect from Irish flights to Iberia’s extensive long-haul network, including Buenos Aires, São Paulo, Havana, Lima, Mexico City, Bogota and Santiago, with a short stop-over in Madrid.

Aisling O’Keefe, Galina Urban and Alayna McBride, Cassidy Travel

The Iberia team made sure guests were well looked after with great food and drink. A prize draw took place and two delighted winners were Dave Green, Cuba Travel, who won two Economy Class tickets to anywhere on the Iberia network, and Gillian Lynch, Cassidy Travel, who won two Economy Class tickets on Iberia Express.

Winner Gillian Lynch, Cassidy Travel, receives her prize voucher

Tara Magee, Trevor Martin and Celia Munoz Espin, Iberia

