Michelle and Molly Win at Finnair Halloween Event

It was trick or treat for all at the Finnair Halloween party in the Church Restaurant and Bar in Dublin.Eimear Hannon staff,Michelle McCabe and Molly Goodman, were the joint winners of vouchers for having the best Halloween Facial make up.

The Classic trio of Lisa Coady,Fiona Dobbyn and Ciara Kilpatrick at the Finnair party.

A great Halloween atmosphere with food and drink contributed a really fun evening which continued when the agents boarded The Ghost Bus.But we can’t tell you all about that because it is too scary.

Nicolas Houis, Adele Walsh,Jean Claffy and Munisiosa Griffith from Joe Walsh Tours.

Finnair, established in 1923 is one of the World’s longest operating airlines.They now fly daily from Dublin to Helsinki, with connections to 19 cities  in Asia and to over 60 destinations in Europe.Their flight times are shorter to Asia because of the routing over the Pole.

Julia Byrne,Martin Whelan,Linda Macken and Catherine Grennel Whyte.

Aisling O'Shea,Lynda Fitzgerald and Regina Curran from Club Travel.

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

