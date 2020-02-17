A new era of growth for AEGEAN

A new era of growth has begun for AEGEAN, with the official reveal of its new livery and branding as well as the presentation of the first three new generation Airbus A320neo, equipped with latest technology Pratt & Whitney engines. Sealing a 20 years course of successful operation in Greece, AEGEAN sets a solid ground for the future.

During the official reveal ceremony with the attendance of the Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, stakeholders and employees, Eftychios Vassilakis, Chairman of AEGEAN, and Dimitris Gerogiannis, CEO, stressed that AEGEAN’s long-lasting investment in Greece is a token of its faith in the country’s potential and prospects for development.

Having already expanded the initial order with 12 additional aircraft, AEGEAN is expected to receive by 2025 a total of a minimum 46 aircraft, A320neo and A321neo, with an option for 12 additional aircraft (up to 58 aircraft). This is the largest private investment in Greece, valued at $2,5-3bn at market prices ($6-6,5bn at list prices). For the next 6 years, AEGEAN will invest more than $500mn per year for the expansion and modernization of its fleet. Until July 2020, AEGEAN will receive a total of 6 new aircraft reaching a fleet of 65 aircraft, adding 1.5 million seats (19 million seats in total for the year) and supporting the expansion of its network in 155 destinations and 44 countries in 2020.

Every new, additional aircraft will have a significant contribution in Greece’s economy, employment and tourism industry. Estimated at 100,000 new incoming tourists, €80 million direct tourism revenue, 70 new additional direct jobs in AEGEAN and ground operations, will have a positive impact for the country.

During the event AEGEAN presented its new livery and brand identity. Inspired by the Greek sky and seas, historical architecture and the design heritage of our country, the new brand identity, livery and cabin are here to shape a dynamic future for AEGEAN and enhance passenger experience.