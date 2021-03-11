A New-Look FCM Signals Game-Changing Tech Offering…And Wins Workplace Award

A rapidly evolving business travel landscape has been the catalyst for award-winning global travel management company FCM to transform its brand identity and take a fresh approach to developing a new tech platform.

With the global pandemic causing a seismic shift in the business travel industry, FCM has made it a priority to address customers’ pain points and their travel programmes by investing in new technology, rapid implementation, enhanced account management and sustainable and secure travel.

FCM’s bold new look is designed to showcase the brands’ distinctively flexible and unconventional approach to providing agile travel management services to its customers globally and locally. The end-to-end rebrand has been launched in 97 countries across all websites, customer communications and social media platforms.

A core component of the announcement is that FCM is forging ahead with development of a ground-breaking proprietary technology that directly targets customers’ pain points with current and legacy corporate travel technology. The in-house platform is an omnichannel offering that is being developed following extensive research globally among customers to understand the different concerns of their bookers, travellers and managers. Findings of this research revealed customers need an all-encompassing platform that is consistent across all markets, but also fully flexible with a positive user experience and simple user interface.

FCM’s Global Chief Technology Officer Adrian Lopez said the vision for the platform is based on addressing six key pillars: a globally consistent booking experience; always available travel assistance; traveller safety and wellbeing support; sustainability; AI powered reporting and savings, and flexible integration capabilities.

“The development of FCM Platform’s core experience is already well advanced, including a new proprietary online booking solution planned for key markets and integration of AI enhanced chatbot tool Sam as the digital ‘avatar’, providing live chat and real-time assistance across all of the platform’s channels,” said Lopez.

With powered-up features like AI powered reporting, allowing a search experience similar to that of Google for actionability of data, customers in several regions around the globe have a lot to look forward to as they begin testing the FCM Platform prior to the first phase of onboarding later this year.

“We are very excited to unveil FCM’s new brand and also to reveal that 2021 will be a landmark year with the launch of our ground-breaking proprietary technology platform,” said Marcus Eklund, Global Managing Director, FCM.

“Our customers tell us that FCM is unlike any other TMC, that we have a flexible approach and don’t box them into solutions. Our DNA is very different and we have always prided ourselves on having an alternative mindset. But that wasn’t historically reflected in our brand identity. It was time for FCM to stand out in the market as a true alternative to the traditional service offering of large global TMCs, or the digital-only business travel offering of the tech disruptors.”

Valerie Metcalfe, Managing Director of FCM Travel Solutions Ireland stated, “We are delighted to present our new image and exciting technology platforms to the Irish market in what has been an incredibly difficult year for the corporate travel industry. We value our Irish customers and are confident that these new developments will result in an improved consumer experience here in Ireland and beyond.”

FCM Travel Solutions Named As One of the Best Workplaces in Ireland for the 14th Year

FCM Travel Solutions Ireland has also officially recognised as one of the Best Workplaces in Ireland in 2021. FCM were recognised at the 19th annual Great Place to Work Best Workplaces in Ireland awards which, for the first time, took the form of a virtual broadcast on Wednesday evening 10th March 2021. This is FCM’s 14th year to be named as a top Irish workplace, which is assessed through Great Place to Work’s robust ‘Trust Index©’ employee survey and a thorough ‘Culture Audit©’ assessment of their policies and practices.

Valerie Metcalfe, Managing Director of FCM Travel Solutions Ireland stated, “It’s a great honour for all of us at FCM Travel Solutions to be named as one of the Best Workplaces in Ireland for the 14th time. We work hard to ensure all of our staff are supported and have a positive environment to work in each day, and we are delighted to be recognised as one of the Best Small Workplaces in Ireland 2021. It has been a difficult year for us all having to adjust to working alongside the COVID-19 pandemic, so getting this recognition has been a fantastic boost for all of us.”

“In a year where the concept of ‘place’ was unexpectedly ripped apart from the concept of ‘work’, these organisations have shown the strength and resilience that underlies the Great Place to Work ethos. Having developed a deep sense of trust within and across their teams, they have proved that anywhere – from a manufacturing facility to a spare bedroom – can be a Great Place to Work. What matters are the fundamentals: treating your employees with fairness and respect, and keeping them up to speed with relevant, authentic, and honest communication.” said Cathal Divilly, CEO at Great Place to Work® Ireland.

“Reaching the criteria to appear on this list of Best Workplaces in Ireland is a massive achievement in any year, and all the more so in a year where disruptions to the workplace that would have taken decades were instead implemented practically overnight. Employees across Ireland have shown great levels of adaptability and flexibility to these circumstances – and they’ve also shown that, left to their own devices, they can deliver high levels of performance from anywhere. There’ll be plenty for us all to learn as we come out of this unprecedented time: but what’s already becoming clear is that top-quality talent will be drawn to workplaces that trust them to do their best work wherever they are. The organisations that we recognise this year have spent years developing a high-trust relationships with their teams, and have spent this year continuing to strengthen and sustain those bonds. On behalf of all the team at Great Place to Work Ireland, I’d like to take the time to say congratulations to all of Ireland’s Best Workplaces 2021!”