A NEW LOOK FOR CLUB ROYAL

Club Royal has had a makeover to make booking easier, the learning simpler, and the rewards even bigger!

You can now log in to access the following features:

Booking: the revolutionary booking tool ‘Airwaves’ enables you to dynamically package flights, hotels, transfers and sailings in four simple steps.

Learning: the award-winning learning platform has been further optimised to provide new bite-sized modules, that can be accomplished on-the-go via your phone.

Rewards: you will only need to complete two training modules to access the rewards programme (7-Day Cruise and How to Sell). Once a booking is made, you will receive a Club Royal MasterCard, gaining access to benefits such as exclusive money-can’t-buy events and from £5 to £10 rewards for every booking.

Toolbox: Campaigns, an image library and an easy-to-use approvals system replace the existing sales & marketing toolkit, making the process of creating store campaigns to drive sales simple and efficient.