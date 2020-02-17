A Night at the Movies with El Al

The private cinema in Dublin’s Brooks Hotel was the venue for an El Al hosted night at the movies for the travel trade.Following on from a wine and finger food reception, an in depth brief from Catherine Grennell-Whyte on the new flights.

The trade settled back in their seats to watch ” A Star is Born ” starring Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper with the customary eats of sweets ,popcorn and crisps,as Hilary Drumm reports.

The airline will begin operating non-stop flights from Dublin to Tel Aviv on 26 May 2020. The airline will offer three weekly non-stop flights from Dublin on Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. The flights will operate on B737 aircraft with 138 seats in Economy Class and 16 seats in Business Class.

It is worth noting that on arrival at Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv passports are no longer stamped and a removable entry card is provided for all visitors instead.

ATTS Travel Representation Solutions is the GSA for the airline in Ireland.