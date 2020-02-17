News

A Night at the Movies with El Al

The private cinema in Dublin’s Brooks Hotel was the venue for an El Al hosted night at the movies for the travel trade.Following on from a wine and finger food reception, an in depth brief from Catherine Grennell-Whyte on the new flights.

The team from Marian Pilgrimages, Michael Murphy,Mary Murphy and Noleen Murphy.

The trade settled back in their seats to watch ” A Star is Born ” starring Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper with the customary eats of sweets ,popcorn and crisps,as Hilary Drumm reports.

Giada Sostizzo and Samantha Trmin from School Tour Company were at the movies.

The airline will begin operating non-stop flights from Dublin to Tel Aviv on 26 May 2020. The airline will offer three weekly non-stop flights from Dublin on Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. The flights will operate on B737 aircraft with 138 seats in Economy Class and 16 seats in Business Class.

Josie Dimatteo,Bianca Darabam,Nasroun Ben Malek,Sorcha Brennan and Aideen Heavy all from e travel.

It is worth noting that on arrival at Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv passports are no longer stamped and a removable entry card is provided for all visitors instead.

Aron Cobentry and Georgia Collard from USIT.

ATTS Travel Representation Solutions is the GSA for the airline in Ireland.

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

