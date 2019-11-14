A-ROSA River Cruises Plans to Expand Into Irish Market

A-ROSA River Cruises, a market leader for river cruises in Germany, plans to expand its highly respected product to the Irish travel trade. The cruise company has a commitment to sell only via its trade partners and has included the Irish market as part of its ongoing growth and development plans for the brand.

The river cruise line has 12 premium ships, seven of which serve the international market. They sail on the Danube, Rhine, Main, Moselle, Seine, Saône, and the Douro. They offer flexible dining, flexible excursions, and a wide range of short to longer cruises.

Flexible dining means no set seating or timing: guests show up whenever they choose, once the restaurant is open.

All cruises sold in the UK and Ireland are on a ‘Premium’ all-inclusive basis, which includes full board and drinks all day long.

As part of their expansion plans, Stephen Joyner has joined the company as Head of Sales for the UK and Ireland.