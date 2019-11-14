News

A-ROSA River Cruises Plans to Expand Into Irish Market

A-ROSA River Cruises, a market leader for river cruises in Germany, plans to expand its highly respected product to the Irish travel trade. The cruise company has a commitment to sell only via its trade partners and has included the Irish market as part of its ongoing growth and development plans for the brand.

Lucia Rowe, Managing Director UK & Ireland, A-ROSA River Cruises

The river cruise line has 12 premium ships, seven of which serve the international market. They sail on the Danube, Rhine, Main, Moselle, Seine, Saône, and the Douro. They offer flexible dining, flexible excursions, and a wide range of short to longer cruises.

Flexible dining means no set seating or timing: guests show up whenever they choose, once the restaurant is open.

Fine buffet on A-ROSA

All cruises sold in the UK and Ireland are on a ‘Premium’ all-inclusive basis, which includes full board and drinks all day long.

Stephen Joyner, Head of Sales UK & Ireland

As part of their expansion plans, Stephen Joyner has joined the company as Head of Sales for the UK and Ireland.

A-ROSA Flora

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

