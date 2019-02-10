News

A Slice of Sorrento Direct from Cork with Topflight

For summer 2019, Topflight is expanding its programme from Cork Airport. Alongside the popular Lake Garda programme, the company is now offering customers the opportunity to travel to Sorrento, Italy, direct from Cork Airport.

Promoting the route in Cork Airport were Shauna Kelly, Reseller Development Manager, Topflight; Brenda Roche, Travel Trade Engagement Specialist, Cork Airport; and Brian Gallagher, Head of Aviation Business Development, Cork Airport

With this new route it is now easier for Munster customers to reach one of Topflight’s most popular destinations. Located on one of the most magnificent coastlines in Italy, with breathtaking views sweeping across the Bay of Naples, Sorrento is an ideal base from which to explore the main sights of the Neapolitan region and an enchanting town in its own right.

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 52 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 42 years.

