A Tale of 24 Short-Break Cities from Cassidy Travel

A measure of the continued popularity of short breaks among Irish holidaymakers is the new dedicated city breaks brochure from Cassidy Travel, which features 24 of the most popular city destinations from Dublin and elsewhere.

Destinations vary from the close by (London and Paris) to the more exotic (Istanbul and Dubrovnik), to the far flung (Dubai, Doha and Las Vegas).

Spring getaways include two nights in the 5-star La Ballerina Hotel in Prague from €229pps, with flights departing 14th May, or two nights in wondrous Venice, staying in the 4-star Duodo Palace, from €429pps with flights from Dublin. Equally appealing is a 5-star weekend in Lisbon in April, from €289 with two nights in the Porto Bay Liberdade.

Those looking to venture further afield can enjoy three nights in the 4-star Yasmak Sultab in Istanbul’s old town from €365 with flights from Dublin. Sun worshippers can get an early-year treat with a five-night stay in Doha in Qatar, staying in the 5-star Ritz Carlton from €1259pps, including direct flights. The delights of Toronto are another popular option, with five nights in the Radisson Admiral Harbourfront, with flights, from €969pps in September. Stunning views of Lake Ontario await!

“City breaks have become part and parcel of our holidays over the past decade and more,” said John Spollen, Director, Cassidy Travel. “Whether it’s a getaway for all the family or a romantic few days for two, we have a wide range of convenient travel options in exciting cities around the world. With great deals in city breaks in Europe to Las Vegas, Dubai, and other popular locations, there is something for everyone looking to take some time out.”