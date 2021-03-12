A Taste of Austria in Your Kitchen

As it’s not yet not possible to go to hills in Austria to see if they are still resounding with the sound of music, the tourism directors from Salzburgerland reached out to the international press with a novel presentation.

They invited them to breakfast, and then delivered a box of local delicacies to their doors. These included alpine cheeses, black pig speck, dried sausages, eggs, yes eggs, hard boiled, (as well as chocolate ones), some Salzburg salt, a jar of wild berry jam and a packet of bread mix, so that they could all make their own farmer’s bread.

At the appointed time the recipients tucked in to these goodies while, Yvonne Rosenstatter, Director of Market Management, introduced various representatives from different divisions to tell them about new walking trails, the pollution-free starry skies, the 14 alpine golf courses, the tempting food and gastronomy opportunities and the wonderfully varied programme of concerts and operas scheduled for the 100-year old Salzburg Festival this summer.

It wasn’t quite the same as being there, but it did paint a very inviting tableau of what we’ve all been missing and of what’s waiting in Austria this summer and beyond. And Muriel’s bread was delicious!