Spanish Tourist Office and Amazing Thailand Entertain at Taste of Dublin

Continuing on the culinary theme from the O Grove, Galacia Seafood Festival the previous evening, the Spanish Tourist Office hosted the media at Taste of Dublin in the Iveagh Gardens with paella, croquetas selection of ham, chicken, spinach, and mushroom, along with Parma ham and cheeseboard.

The Swing Cats provided the music

The seafood theme from Galacia with octopus and sliced potatoes again on the menu, washed down with great wine and beer, ensured that guests were well looked after in the Spanish pavilion.

Sara Rivero and Kathryn MacDonnell, Spanish Tourist Office

Teresa Gancedo, Kathryn MacDonnell, Sara Rivero and Borja Bedoye hosted the event and a most enjoyable event went on well into the afternoon.

Prominent among other exhibitors was the Amazing Thailand stand with Kannika Mac leading her team in a very impressive display of food, wine beer and other attractions.

Sakuntala Rattanasriampaipong and Kannika Mac, Amazing Thailand, with Chef Tao Taweesak, Saba.

