A Virtual Date With Malaga

Getting tourism back on track after lockdown in Malaga, Spain, is no easy feat but two women who live and work in the city think they’ve come up with a pretty savvy solution.

Experience Malaga is a three day virtual lifestyle festival inviting you to take part from your home.

Hanni Martini (40) from Plymouth, England and Jessica Baker Daza (32) from Dublin, Ireland will be taking you on a virtual tour of Malaga with wine, beer and coffee tastings, show cookings and tapas tours, live music and traditional flamenco to get you in the spirit of Andalucia.

Entertaining visitors to the Costa Del Sol’s capital cosmopolitan city is what these girls about town do for a living, or at least they did until lockdown.

“Our businesses collapsed overnight,” says Hanni. “The whole city is built on tourism and we lost everything we had prior to Spain’s 11 week lockdown. Now we are trying to rebuild.”

The event isn’t even about making money. It’s about spreading the word to the people back home in England and Ireland and raising money for our chosen charity – Ronald McDonald House, Malaga.

Jess said: “We can’t wait to welcome everyone back to the city but right now we’re doing our bit

and inviting you to Malaga online. Trust me, it’ll be just as much fun! Well, almost.”