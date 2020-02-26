Expedia TAAP offers a wide breadth of quality travel products. You can find the perfect match for your travellers by tapping into the same travel supply as on the Expedia site.
The global travel supply on Expedia TAAP includes:
- 600,000+ accommodations in 200+ countries
- 35+ types of accommodation including vacation rentals
- 500+ airlines including low-cost carriers, covering 6,500+ airports
- 175+ car rental companies with a presence in 3,000+ locations
- 35,000+ tours, activities, attractions and adventures
