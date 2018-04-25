A Win-Win Deal

TAAP agents have access to Expedia’s competitive online rates and can choose from hundreds of thousands hotels and hundreds of airlines to find the best trip for their client’s individual needs. Additionally, Expedia TAAP offers package pricing (when purchasing flight + hotel together) that saves money (compared to booking separately).

Expedia’s world-class technology, coupled with offering the largest combinations of flights and hotels than any other provider, enables TAAP agents to secure the best prices for their clients.

Thanks to the TAAP portal, travel agents are able to make real-time bookings – perfect for last-minute bookings – to get the voucher within a minute after booking, to monitor and to report their activities simultaneously on www.expedia.ie/TAAP