About Air Transat

Based in Montreal, Air Transat flies some five million passengers per year to 60 destinations across 26 countries. The airlines offers flights from Dublin, Glasgow, Manchester and London to Toronto, Montreal, Quebec City, Calgary and Vancouver.

Leader in Sustainability

Air Transat believes that everyone must do their part to combat climate change and support airline industry standards and goals established by IATA and ICAO.

In 2004, Air Transat implemented a fuel management programme, which has since become one of the most innovative and rigorous in the industry.

Since 2011, Atmosfair has ranked Air Transat No. 1 in Canada and among the world’s top 30 airlines for fuel efficiency and reduction in greenhouse gas emissions.

In 2016 and 2017, Air Transat’s head office was named one of the greenest in North America by Corporate Responsibility Magazine.

Other ongoing initiatives include testing sustainable fuel created by the SAF+ Consortium, whose clean fuel production technology will revolutionise the aviation industry, reducing carbon footprint by 80% over its life cycle.

Onboard, Air Transat is undertaking a new analysis to reduce single-use items and plastics, having already replaced 70% of items with more eco-friendly substitutes. All paper products are now recycled or FSC-certified, food served is sourced locally whenever possible, and the weight of items such as wine bottles has also been reduced.

At Air Transat headquarters they have eliminated most plastic single-use items, while maintaining sustainable transportation programmes (OPUS, Green Commute) that aim to curb GHG emissions related to business travel.