About Expedia TAAP

The Expedia Travel Agent Affiliate Programme (Expedia TAAP) offers agents a wide breadth of quality travel products, competitive rates and impressive availability.

The ready-built platform is constantly optimised to drive ease of use and deliver a world-class booking experience. Expedia TAAP’s industry-leading technology, personalised service and access to unique inventory and planning tools empower agents and agency managers to grow their business.

Through the Expedia TAAP platform, agents can access more than 500,000 accommodations, flights from over 500 airlines, over 150 car rental providers, and more than 35,000 activities in destinations around the globe.

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 52 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 42 years.

