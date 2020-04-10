ABTA Announces Postponement of Morocco 2020 Travel Convention

Following discussion with the Moroccan National Tourism Office it was agreed that at the present time ABTA and the Tourist Office’s attention and resources should be focused on dealing with the current critical situation impacting the travel industry in both the UK and Morocco.

Mark Tanzer, ABTA Chief Executive, said: “We are very disappointed to have to postpone this year’s planned Convention in Marrakech, but the current circumstances left us with little choice. I am delighted that the Moroccan National Tourism Office has confirmed its support for hosting the event in October 2021, and I have no doubt that the Convention then will be a great success for our hosts, our delegates and our headline partners.

“Instead, this year we will host an industry event that will combine the annual Travel Matters policy event, normally held in June, with a Convention focusing particularly on issues and opportunities as the industry rebuilds from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.”

More details of the autumn 2020 Travel Convention will be released in due course.