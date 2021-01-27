News

ABTA Extend Refund Credit Note Regime to September 2021

ABTA has announced an extension to its current Refund Credit Note (RCN) regime, recognising the continuing impact of Covid-19 on the travel sector. The aim is to ensure that Members have the option of issuing further ABTA-protected RCNs at a time when significant travel restrictions are still in place and Member income is minimal.

As a reminder, ABTA-backed RCNs which have already been issued are valid only until the expiry date shown on them, which can be no later than 31 March 2021. The new RCNs will be valid up to and including 30 September 2021 at the latest. The deadline for issuing these RCNs is 31 March this year.

Refund Credit Notes work because customers are prepared to accept them as an alternative to an immediate refund and have confidence they will not ‘lose out’ in the long run. Maintaining the financial protection which backs RCNs is critical to keeping consumer confidence in them, and so that financial protection must be in place for the duration of an RCN’s validity.

The news will be welcomed by agents in Northern Ireland. Following a clamour by the Irish Travel Agents Association (ITAA), the Irish government introduced a similar scheme for the Republic in June 2020 on a short-term emergency basis. There’s been no word on how long that scheme will be in place for.

 

More in News

Travel May Not Be Possible By Christmas – Leo Varadkar

Fionn Davenport January 27, 2021
Read More

US Considers Restricting Travel From More Countries

Fionn Davenport January 27, 2021
Read More

Will Vaccines be Required for Cruises?

Fionn Davenport January 27, 2021
Read More

Qatar Airlines First to Trial Covid Travel Pass

Fionn Davenport January 27, 2021
Read More

Royal Caribbean Group extends Cruise with Confidence programme

Michael Flood January 27, 2021
Read More

Air France-KLM launches "Sustainable Aviation Fuel" Programme

Fionn Davenport January 27, 2021
Read More

Hotelbeds' Corporate Responsibility Report Targets Environmental & Social Challenges

Fionn Davenport January 27, 2021
Read More

Cabinet to Tighten Travel Restrictions

Fionn Davenport January 26, 2021
Read More

Kerry Airport installs state-of-the art scanner

Michael Flood January 26, 2021
Read More

