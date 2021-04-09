ABTA Responds to Global Taskforce Framework for Restarting Travel

ABTA – The Travel Association has cautiously welcomed the UK Global Taskforce’s framework for the restart of international travel. It says the framework isn’t perfect but welcomes the government’s willingness to engage with the travel industry on the main issues of concern.

The main recommendations of the Global Taskforce report include a three-tier ‘traffic light’ system for grading countries, confirmation of a requirement for a PCR test post-arrival, the digitalisation of the Passenger Locator Form and the removal of the current ‘permission to travel form’ that will accompany an easing of restrictions. It also expressed a willingness to consider cheaper tests to the more expensive PCR tests.

Mark Tanzer, Chief Executive of ABTA – The Travel Association said: “The travel industry now has a much-needed framework for the restart of international travel and it is good to see Government maintain its ambition for overseas travel to start from 17 May if the circumstances allow.

“While the framework isn’t perfect – the requirement for a PCR test when you arrive back from a green list country could prove a cost-barrier for many people – we welcome the fact that the Government commits to engaging with industry on this issue. Small changes, like requiring a PCR test only if the individual gets a positive result from a lateral flow test, would make international travel more accessible and affordable whilst still providing an effective mitigation against re-importation of the virus. The Government should also consider whether those who have been vaccinated can be exempt from testing requirements, should scientific evidence suggest reduced transmissibility.

“Given that the summer season is a short window, which is critical for the survival of many travel companies, it is important the Government regularly reviews the green list, ensuring that those countries which meet the criteria are added as soon as possible. Closing off destinations unnecessarily will significantly affect the industry’s opportunity to recover this summer.

“We also need to hear more from Government on their plans to provide targeted ongoing support for travel businesses, as it is clear the recovery of the sector will be gradual.”

Upon publication of the Global Taskforce report, UK transport secretary Grant Shapps said: “International travel is vital – it boosts businesses and underpins the UK economy – but more than that, it brings people together, connects families who have been kept apart and allows us to explore new horizons.

“The framework announced today will help allow us to reopen travel safely and sustainably, ensure we protect our hard-won achievements on the vaccine roll out and offer peace of mind to both passengers and industry as we begin to take trips abroad once again.”