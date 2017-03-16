Acapulco to Host 42nd Edition of Tianguis Turistico

The Mexico Tourism Board has announced that nearly 1,000 companies from 80 countries will participate in the 42nd edition of the renowned Tianguis Turistico taking place from 27th – 30th March 2017 at Expo Mundo Imperial in Acapulco, Guerrero. ITTN’s News & Features Editor Neil Steedman will be reporting from the event.

As is the case each year, the tourism fair will seek to increase attendance and participation from companies in the industry, buyers and countries invited to this business platform over the previous years. For this year’s edition, the Mexico Tourism Board is committed to executing 37,023 business appointments, with the participation of 1,606 buyers, 657 exhibitors and 32 federal entities.

Tianguis Turistico continues to host tourism industry meetings as the number one platform to promote the country’s diverse tourism offerings, including its mega biodiversity wealth, one of the MTB’s focus areas for the year. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about Mexico’s natural and protected areas, different ancestral cultures, and millennia of gastronomy that distinguish it as a pillar of socio-economic development.

“Tianguis Turistico in Acapulco is the ideal stage to showcase the unique experiences that Mexico has to offer,” said Lourdes Berho, Chief Executive, Mexico Tourism Board. “Tianguis is key to our continued success as it allows us to align and grow closer to our industry partners such as tour operators, airlines, and hotels who support us as Mexico continues to be the preferred travel location for travellers around the world.”

Additionally, Tianguis Turistico will feature new and diverse companies in the tourism industry, innovative strategies and means of communication that will serve to continue consolidating the tourism activity as one of the main engines behind Mexico’s economic growth.

In 2016, Mexico became the ninth most visited country in the world, having received more than 32 million international travellers, representing an increase of more than 9%, more than double the world industry average. For 2017 and beyond, the MTB will work closely with tour operators, buyers, hoteliers, destinations and industry professionals to reach the ambitious goal of 50 million international visitors by 2021.

Carbon Footprint Measurement and Offsetting Emissions

For the first time in its history, Tianguis Turistico 2017 will join other organisations, businesses, citizens and events in measuring and offsetting its greenhouse gas emissions to combat climate change. The fair will not only neutralise its carbon output, but it will also contribute to the conservation of local biodiversity, protection of its aquifers, avoid erosion and support rural communities to improve their quality of life.

Through simple actions and operational enhancements, Tianguis Turistico 2017 is committed to contributing to this cause through actions such as efficient energy management, minimising the amount of waste produced, and other incentives. In the instances where the production and emission of CO2 is inevitable, the fair will compensate their output with carbon offset credits.

Mexico: A World-Class, Mega Diverse Destination

While Mexico has almost 9,000 miles of coastline and 450 internationally recognised beaches, its offerings extend far beyond sun and beach. Mexico’s more than 3,000-year-old culture has resulted in more than 47,000 archaeological sites across the country as well as 111 Magical Towns (Pueblos Mágicos), a designation given to locations with unique cultural, historical or natural beauty. Mexico’s extraordinary mix of breathtaking landscapes, world-class infrastructure, diverse gastronomy, and luxury offerings, cater to today’s sophisticated travellers.

Professional and enthusiast golfers can enjoy more than 175 top-ranked courses designed by top personalities such as Greg Norman, Tiger Woods, and Jack Nicklaus. Destination weddings continue to be a growing trend and Mexico has unique ways to celebrate, ranging from an underwater wedding to a traditional Maya ceremony.

Mega biodiversity continues to be a great differentiator and key offering for international culturally aware and environmentally conscious travellers.

Drawing Global Attention

With a new strategic plan that focuses on leveraging global qualitative and quantitative mega trends, the results of behavioral studies conducted in key markets around the world show that Mexico’s tourism industry has traced a path to sustained growth by communicating with visitors through a genuine commitment and significant promotional efforts.

Mexico Tourism Board’s recently announced tourism industry strategy includes a focus on developing expanded products and personalised marketing campaigns that focus on areas including luxury, weddings and romance, diving, mega biodiversity and nature, culture, gastronomy, high profile events, sports and adventure, as well as programmes for audience segments such as millennials, LGBT and retirees.

In each of these areas, partnerships with key destinations as well as global travel operators will bring an ever-expanded portfolio of options to travellers of all types. Connectivity and industry partnerships are critical to Mexico’s goal to appeal to a broader audience in new markets, globally.

About Acapulco

Currently, Acapulco remains one of the most visited tourist destinations in the world with around five million tourists visiting each year. Besides being the home of Tianguis Turistico, it is home to important cultural and sporting events, and offers its visitors exciting and fun tourism offerings.

For additional information visit: http://tianguisturisticomexico.com.mx/en