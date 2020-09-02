Accor strengthens luxury team in Scotland and Ireland

Accor has announced the appointment of John Keating as Area General Manager Luxury Brands Scotland and Ireland. The news follows the recent signing of Carton House, a Fairmont managed hotel, which is due to open in Ireland in Q4.

John Keating retains his existing role as General Manager of the 5* Fairmont St Andrews, one of the leading luxury hotels and golf resorts in Scotland. His role extends to oversee the new Fairmont in Ireland in addition to future luxury brand developments in Scotland and Ireland.

Originally from Ireland, John has more than 30 years experience in the domestic and international luxury hotel industry. John joined Accor’s preeminent Fairmont brand in 2015, taking over the reins at Scotland’s home of golf. During his time at Fairmont St Andrews John has hosted the annual qualifiers for the Open Championship in St Andrews, managed a multi-million pound refurbishment of the hotel and conference space and implemented a Junior Hotelier Hospitality Apprenticeship and Graduate Apprenticeship in Business in order to grow the luxury hospitality talent of tomorrow.

Commenting on his appointment John Keating said: “I am proud to extend my role to include my Irish homeland and the stunning Carton House hotel which has joined our Fairmont brand and opens later this year. Accor’s vision for luxury brands is second to none and I am proud to lead our luxury hospitality in both Scotland and Ireland. Both countries have a wealth of opportunities for future developments and are spectacular regions to visit.”

Marc Dardenne, COO Europe Luxury brands, said: “John’s outstanding leadership and professionalism together will ensure the management of a strong and successful luxury portfolio. Our luxury brand portfolio is one of the strongest in the world; world-renowned brands, spectacular properties and hoteliers with great vision and passion.”

Thomas Dubaere, COO Accor Northern Europe, added: “John is a figurehead of luxury hospitality in the UKI. He is as passionate about developing new hospitality talent as he is in developing the finest luxury properties.”