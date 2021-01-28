Accor Teams Up With Luxury Lifestyle Brand Faena Group

Hospitality group Accor has launched a global strategic partnership with luxury lifestyle brand Faena Group.

The deal was revealed earlier by Alan Faena and Len Blavatnik of Faena Group and Sébastien Bazin, chief executive of Accor.

The new venture will manage Faena Buenos Aires and Faena District Miami Beach, which was named as the top hotel in Miami, the second-best hotel in the wider United States and twelfth highest ranked property in the entire world by readers of Condé Nast Traveler in their 2020 Readers’ Choice Awards, as well as all future projects created in collaboration together, including hotels in Dubai. This ground-breaking endeavor will result in pioneering businesses which specialise in the development of one-of-a-kind, socially responsible, holistic environments, anchored in cultural experiences ranging from residences and hotels, art and cultural spaces.

“We have found in Accor a perfect partner; we have a shared vision and passion,” said Alan Faena. “As Faena expands, we plan to continue rethinking hospitality lifestyle and shaping the path for ground-breaking concepts, setting new industry standards in the creation of inimitable environments rooted in culture, positively transforming cities, shifting old paradigms and becoming new international cultural epicentres.

“It has always been our dream to share the Faena ethos and artistic vision around the globe, and with Accor we are turning this dream into reality.”

Sébastien Bazin said: “Accor is building an experience-based hospitality platform and in doing so, we greatly value the energy and ideas that entrepreneurs, creators and visionaries bring. Alan Faena is a clear leader in the luxury lifestyle sector with his transformative concepts. Faena Districts are shifting the gravitational centres of the cities where they reside, making a true difference in their communities.

“These will serve as our model as we work hand-in-hand with the Faena team to help achieve their vision and global expansion ambitions. We look forward to a long and rewarding future working with Alan, Len and the entire Faena group.”

The French-based Accor – whose portfolio of brands also includes the Sofitel, Mercure, Raffles and Ibis brands – is one of the most powerful hospitality groups in the industry, with over 5,100 properties spread across 110 countries. In Ireland, they include the Ibis in Dublin, the ETAP in Belfast and Carton House, which is part of the Accor Limitless group.