ACI Europe and AOA Welcome EU Aviation Contingency Measures

Following the publication by the European Commission of the aviation contingency measures, Olivier Jankovec, Director General, ACI Europe, and Karen Dee, Chief Executive, Airport Operators Association, issued the following joint statement welcoming the measures.

“The certainty provided by the European Commission’s proposals on aviation connectivity is welcome and we urge the UK Government to publish their contingency measures to provide the industry with confidence for a potential no-deal scenario.

“However, it is exceptionally concerning that UK citizens could be subject to a ban on non-essential travel to EU member states just as the UK’s test-and-release system comes into force. This would further damage a sector battling the devastating impacts of the pandemic and hold back the wider economic recovery.

“The UK Government, EU and EU member states must work together to ensure that safe travel can continue and that our vital aviation sector can start to recover from the brutal impacts of Covid-19.”

EC Contingency Measures

The European Commission has put forward four contingency measures to mitigate some of the significant disruptions that will occur on 1 January 2021 in case a deal with the UK is not yet in place: