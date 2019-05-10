Acrotel Hotels and Resorts Team Visits Dublin

Joy Lacana and Jens Beckmann from Aviareps brought the Acrotel Hotels and Resorts team from Sithonia, Halkidiki, in Northern Greece to introduce the Group to the Irish trade.

The event took place at Corfu Greek restaurant in Dublin where excellent food, drink and typical Greek hospitality were on offer to the guests.

Representing Acrotel on the night were Harris Pournaris, Chief Executive, and Voula Tseneklidou, Sales Director, who had all attendees envious of the beautiful resorts, hotels and the surrounding region. Halkidiki is located in Northern Greece, south of Thessaloniki.

The area is a fantastic luxury holiday destination for those looking for hidden blue flag beaches, boat trips, visits to archaeological sites, traditional villages and extreme sports.

Situated within one and a half hours from Thessaloniki Airport, to where Ryanair offers twice weekly service from Dublin, there are three Lilyannn hotels and three Athena luxury hotels and resorts in the group offering unique experiences in luxurious surroundings.

Harris Pournaris told ITTN that the purpose of the visit was to attract more Irish visitors to the six properties. He also explained that Greece was recovering rapidly from the severe recession suffered in recent years.

A prize draw took place and the lucky and delighted winners were Noeleen Lynch, Atlas Travel, who won four nights half-board accommodation for two in Lilyann Beach Hotel, and Claire Dunne, The Travel Broker, who won four nights half-board accommodation for two in Athena Pallas Resort.