News

Adam McKnight Joins BookaBed

Adam McKnight Joins BookaBed

BookaBed has appointed Adam McKnight to the role of International Business Development Manager. “Adam is joining us at the perfect time to help increase our distribution internationally and to push our ever-increasing exclusive rates, direct contracts and connections to the major hotel chains to the trade,” said Karl Tyrrell, Managing Director.

Adam added” “I am delighted to be joining a great company and fantastic team at BookaBed and I am looking forward to helping the company grow further and bring in new business from key agents globally.”

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

Related Items

More in News

Emirates Global Sale, Brisbane

Emirates Launches Big New Year Global Sale

Neil SteedmanJanuary 13, 2017
Read More
SuperBreak January 2017 Campaign

SuperBreak Launches Free Deals Campaign with Iceland Incentive

Neil SteedmanJanuary 13, 2017
Read More
A330-200 Air Transat RR V06_NOUV_R1-1

Air Transat Seat Sale from Dublin to Canada

Neil SteedmanJanuary 13, 2017
Read More
belinda-vazquez

Falcon Holidays Has New Head of Ireland

Michael FloodJanuary 12, 2017
Read More
Swiss Irish Business Association Home Page

Catherine Grennell-Whyte is Honoured by SIBA

Michael FloodJanuary 12, 2017
Read More
finnair-a350-xwb

Finnair Appoints General Manager for UK, Ireland & Benelux

Neil SteedmanJanuary 12, 2017
Read More
Blue Insurance, Ross Waters, Tour America

Ross is Blue Insurance Polo Magnifico December Winner

Neil SteedmanJanuary 12, 2017
Read More
orrs-travel-1

Orr’s Travel Holds Travel Show in Holywood

Neil SteedmanJanuary 12, 2017
Read More
Dublin Airport Arriving Passengers

Dublin Airport Sets New Record with 28m Passengers Last Year

Neil SteedmanJanuary 12, 2017
Read More

Daily Archive

January 2017
M T W T F S S
« Dec    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

25th Irish Travel Trade Awards

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland